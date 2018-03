Young women take pictures from a boat under cherry blossoms in full bloom at Shinobazu pond of Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Seagulls fly under cherry blossoms in full bloom at Shinobazu pond of Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A woman takes a pose under cherry blossoms in full bloom at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A group gather for lunch under cherry blossoms in full bloom at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Visitors stroll under cherry blossoms in full bloom at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Visitors gather under cherry blossoms in full bloom at Shinobazu pond of Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Visitors gather under cherry blossoms in full bloom at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A sparrow is surrounded by cherry blossoms in full bloom at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A man takes pictures of cherry blossoms in full bloom at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The delicate pink cherry trees of Tokyo were in full bloom on Monday, a phenomena that attracts millions of tourists each year and marks the arrival of spring in the Asian country.

Warmer temperatures in Japan have meant that the cherry trees blossomed earlier than usual, including in Tokyo, where the Japan Meteorological Agency detected the first blossoms on March 17, nine days earlier than expected.