Voters wear face masks as they cast their ballots in the Tokyo gubernatorial election while election officials observe from behind a vinyl screen at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 05 July 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A voter wears a face mask as she casts her ballot in the Tokyo gubernatorial election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 05 July 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A voter wears a face mask as he walks past a poster promoting the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics (which have been postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic) after casting his ballot in the Tokyo gubernatorial election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 05 July 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike listens to a question from a journalist during an emergency news conference held at Tokyo Metropolitan Government headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 02 July 2020. EFE-EPA/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A voter casts their ballot in the Tokyo gubernatorial election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 05 July 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo residents went to the polls on Sunday to elect their new governor, with incumbent Yuriko Koike predicted to win her second term amid a new rise in coronavirus infections in the Japanese capital that is set to hold Olympics next year.

Some 11.5 million voters will be polling at nearly 1,800 booths across the prefecture with nearly 14 million inhabitantsEFE-EPA