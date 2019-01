The Japanese government said on Wednesday that it wanted to hold talks with Seoul to try to resolve a conflict caused by a South Korean court's order to seize assets of a Japanese firm to compensate a group of South Koreans who were forced to work for the company during World War II.

A court in the city of Pohang, 374 kilometers (232 miles) southeast of Seoul, on Tuesday ordered the confiscation of the assets of Japanese firm Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal (NSSM).