A handout satellite image made available by Copernicus, the European Union's Earth Observation Programme, shows the impact of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga'apai volcanic eruption when comparing Copernicus Sentinel-2 images acquired on 18 December 2021 (before the event) and 17 January 2022 (after the event), on the island of Nomuka, Tonga (issued 18 January 2022). EPA-EFE/EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTINEL IMAGERY HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout satellite image made available by Copernicus, the European Union's Earth Observation Programme, shows the impact of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga'apai volcanic eruption when comparing Copernicus Sentinel-2 images acquired on 18 December 2021 (before the event) and 17 January 2022 (after the event), on Mu'a, Tongatapu island, Tonga (issued 18 January 2022). EPA-EFE/EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTINEL IMAGERY HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) shows an aerial view from a P-3K2 Orion aircraft as it flies over heavy ash fall in an area of Tonga, on 17 January 2022 (issued 18 January 2022), with ash on the roofs of homes and surrounding vegetation. EPA-EFE/NZDF / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Tongan authorities on Wednesday were working to evacuate two of its islands most affected by the weekend's volcanic eruption and tsunami, as the entrance of foreign aid presented a threat to the country's Covid-free status.

Saturday's thunderous eruption of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai, which could be heard thousands of kilometers away and clearly seen from space, triggered a tsunami that affected several Pacific nations.