Tonga's Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva poses for the family photo before the Leaders Retreat at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in Funafuti, Tuvalu, Aug. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Thousands bade their final farewell to Tonga’s prime minister, whose state funeral was held Thursday in the capital Nuku’alofa.

The rites for ‘Akilisi Pohiva – who died last week at 78 and was praised for his work to combat climate change and promote democracy in the country – were attended by members of the Tongan royal family, civil servants and citizens alike.