A handout photo made available by the Australian Government Department of Defence (DoD) shows an aerial view of damage as Australian Defence Force personnel conduct debris clearance operations on Atata Island, Tonga, 11 February 2022 (issued 15 February 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/POIS CHRISTOPHER SZUMLANSKI/AUSTRALIAN DEFENCE FORCE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA 2022, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Australian Government Department of Defence (DoD) shows a damaged church on Atata Island, Tonga, 10 February 2022 (issued 15 February 2022). EPA-EFE/CPL ROBERT WHITMORE/AUSTRALIAN DEFENCE FORCE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA 2022, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Communication was restored on Tuesday to the South Pacific island nation of Tonga, hit by a devastating tsunami last month, after the repair of an undersea cable that was ruptured by the natural disaster.

Digicel Tonga, one of the companies that owns the cable, said Tuesday in a statement that its customers are once again "connected to the outside world" as connectivity was restored in the main island Tongatapu and nearby Eua after the undersea cable repairs.