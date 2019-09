(L-R) Kiribati's President Taneti Maamau, Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna, Tonga's Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare pose for the family photo before the Leaders Retreat at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in Funafuti, Tuvalu, Aug. 15, 2019 (reissued Sep. 12, 2019). EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

(L-R) Kiribati's President Taneti Maamau, Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna, Tonga's Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison wait to pose for the family photo before the Leaders Retreat at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in Funafuti, Tuvalu, Aug. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tonga's prime minister 'Akilisi Pohiva died on Thursday in a New Zealand hospital where he had been receiving treatment for pneumonia.

Pohiva, 78, was a staunch defender of the fight against climate change in the South Pacific and a key figure in the country's pro-democracy movement. EFE-EPA