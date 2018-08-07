One of the most important leaders of the al-Qaeda terrorist network in Afghanistan has died in a raid carried out by security forces, official sources said Tuesday.

"Afghan Special Forces conducted a special (Sunday) night raid in Khun-Bibi village in Garamsir district (in Helmand province). As a result of the operation, Abdul Rahim al-Mesri, the senior al-Qaeda member, along with six of his colleagues were killed," said the defence ministry's Special Operations Corps press office in a statement Tuesday.