Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati's lawyer, Hugo Rivera (C), speaks to reporters after a hearing at the O’Higgins regional district attorney’s office in Rancagua, Chile, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

The archbishop of Santiago, Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, who has been accused of covering up sexual abuse cases in the Catholic church, arrived Wednesday morning at Chile's O'Higgins regional district attorney's office, where he had been summoned, though he used his right to silence.

Ezzati arrived at the headquarters of the O'Higgins district attorney's office in Rancagua, some 90 km (56 mi) south of the capital, but departed less than an hour afterward without speaking to reporters, who were awaiting outside.