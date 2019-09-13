Independent Senator from Vermont and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders participates in the 2020 Presidential Candidate Conversation Series hosted by the Young Leaders Conference and the Black Church PAC the at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Aug. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Former US Vice President Joe Biden, one of the Democratic candidates for United States President, makes a speech about his foreign policy plans during an appearance at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York in New York, New York, USA, July 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Former United States Vice President Joe Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders clashed sharply over the role of government in the nation's health-care system as the three faced off for the first time on Thursday in the Democratic Party's third presidential debate, according to EFE/Dow Jones.

The early portion of Thursday's debate exposed the ideological fault lines in the Democratic field. Biden pitched his candidacy as building on the legacy of former President Barack Obama, while the senators from Massachusetts and Vermont advocated for fundamental changes to the American economy and federal government.