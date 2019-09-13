Former United States Vice President Joe Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders clashed sharply over the role of government in the nation's health-care system as the three faced off for the first time on Thursday in the Democratic Party's third presidential debate, according to EFE/Dow Jones.
The early portion of Thursday's debate exposed the ideological fault lines in the Democratic field. Biden pitched his candidacy as building on the legacy of former President Barack Obama, while the senators from Massachusetts and Vermont advocated for fundamental changes to the American economy and federal government.