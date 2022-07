US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference in Washington on 29 July 2022. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The top diplomats of the United States and Russia spoke with each other Friday for the first conversation since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after the telephone call that he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in Ukraine, global food shortages and a possible exchange of prisoners.