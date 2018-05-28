Spain's national court on Monday ruled that three former top officials in the governing right-wing Popular Party who have been found guilty of various corruption charges and sentenced to more than three decades in prison each be immediately jailed despite a pending appeal.

Luis Bárcenas, the PP's former treasurer (who on Thursday was handed a provisional sentence of 33 years and four months in jail), Guillermo Ortega, the former mayor of the prosperous Madrid suburb of Majadahonda (38 years and three months), and Alberto López Viejo, a former minister in the regional government of Madrid (31 years and nine months), are thus set to enter prison to begin carrying out their sentences for crimes including embezzlement, bribery, fraud, forgery, misuse of public funds, money laundering, tax crimes and influence peddling, among others.