Malaysian army personnel work in front of Top Glove hostel in Setia Alam near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

A security guard checks a staff member's temperature at the entrance to Top Glove female hostel in Setia Alam near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

More than 200 company related COVID-19 cases at Top Glove Malaysia

Rubber manufacturer Top Glove’s worker dormitories and surrounding areas in Malaysia's Selangor state went into strict lockdown on Tuesday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Share prices of the world’s largest manufacturer of rubber gloves also slumped in the morning. EFE-EPA