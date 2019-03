French President Emmanuel Macron participates in the 'Great National Debate' with local mayors, at the Prefect's residence in Bordeaux, France, Mar.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

In France, opposition to the president's ambitious social and labor reforms has entered the classroom as teachers hand out full marks to all their students to protest the government's plan to shake up the exam system.

Emmanuel Macron wants to revitalize what he believes to be the antiquated nature of the baccalauréat system, which was introduced by Napoleon in 1808, by replacing it with a more specialized testing system that aims to better prepare students for university.