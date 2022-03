The candidate for the Presidency of Nicaragua and journalist Cristiana Chamorro Barrios (c) speaks with the press as she leaves the public ministry facilities, in Managua, Nicaragua, 21 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Torres

Journalist Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, daughter of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997), speaks during a press conference at the headquarters of the Citizens for Freedom party (CXL), in Managua, Nicaragua, 01 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua’s top opposition figure and former presidential hopeful Cristiana Chamorro Barrios was sentenced on Monday to eight years in prison for financial crimes.

Chamorro, a 68-year-old journalist who has been under house arrest since June 2, 2021, was sentenced by Judge Luden Martín Quiroz in Managua, the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) reported in a statement.