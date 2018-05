A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during their meeting in Dalian, China, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A view of Zhongguancun electronic products market zone in the technology hub in Beijing's Haidan district, China, Aug. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

North Korea's top officials are visiting Beijing following two recent meetings between their leaders, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported Tuesday.

"A friendship visiting group of the Workers' Party of Korea led by Pak Thae Song, member of the Political Bureau and vice-chairman of its Central Committee, left here on Monday to visit the People's Republic of China," KCNA said in a brief statement.