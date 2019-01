Kim Yong-chol, a senior official of North Korea's ruling Worker's Party, arrives at a railway station at the end of the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympics at the Olympic Stadium in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Feb 25 2018 ( May 29 2018). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during his visit at the American University in Cairo, Egypt, Jan 10 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Senior North Korean and United States officials are expected to meet in Washington at the end of this week to discuss a second summit between the countries' leaders, South Korean media reported on Tuesday.

A diplomatic source in Seoul cited by Chosun Ilbo newspaper and Yonhap news agency indicated that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to meet with Kim Yong-chol on Thursday or Friday to discuss details of a second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump.