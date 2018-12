Supporters of a key cleric considered a spiritual leader of the Taliban protest as they demand the authorities to arrest his killers, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

A top Taliban leader was killed in what is believed to have been a United States airstrike in Afghanistan, according to Taliban officials, just as Washington was in delicate peace talks with the insurgent movement, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Sunday.

Abdul Manan was the Taliban "shadow governor" for Helmand province in the south, a key territory for the group, which also gave him control over a large part of the group's finances.