More than 1,500 of the United Kingdom's most senior lawyers on Monday penned an open letter to the prime minister calling for a repeat referendum on Brexit once negotiations are completed and cast doubt on the validity of the 2016 ballot that saw the electorate choose to withdraw from the European Union.

The letter, signed by notable figures such as Baroness Helena Kennedy QC, a member of the House of Lords, the UK's upper chamber of Parliament, heaped pressure on Theresa May, leader of the minority Conservative government, to accept what has come to be known as a People's Vote in the UK – a repeat referendum once the final terms of Brexit are established.