US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell (L), Keith Krach (C), Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) speak during a meeting at the foreign ministry building in Seoul, South Korea, 06 November 2019. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

The top diplomat of United States for the Asia Pacific on Wednesday met South Korean officials in Seoul amid a Japan-South Korea face-off that has threatened defense cooperation in the region, including a critical military intelligence-sharing pact on North Korea.

Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell met Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and other officials in the South Korean capital.