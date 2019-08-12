US Attorney General William Barr speaks during an event at the White House in Washington. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/File

The highest law enforcement official in the United States pointed Monday to "serious irregularities" at the federal detention facility in New York where financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died over the weekend in what the FBI called an apparent suicide.

"We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation," Attorney General William Barr said in New Orleans at a convention of the National Fraternal Order of Police.