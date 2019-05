A photograph taken on May 26, 2019, of a pick-up truck flipped over at a car dealership that was hit by the powerful tornado that ravaged El Reno, Oklahoma. EPA-EFE/TORREY PURVEY

A view on May 26, 2019, of a building destroyed by the powerful tornado that hit El Reno, Oklahoma. EPA-EFE/TORREY PURVEY

At least two people were killed and several others injured when a tornado tore through El Reno, Oklahoma, the city's mayor, Matt White, said Sunday.

"It's been a serious, serious event here," White said in a press conference. "We have all hands on deck."