A photograph taken on May 23, 2019, shows the damage caused by a tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri. EPA-EFE/Missouri State Emergency Management Agency

At least three people were killed by tornadoes in the Midwestern US state of Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday.

"There was a lot of devastation throughout the state," Gov. Mike Parson said in a press conference. "We were very fortunate last night that we didn't have more injuries than what we had, and we didn't have more fatalities across the state."