A covered body (R) lies on Yonge Street in northern Toronto, Canada, after a rented van drove along the sidewalk striking pedestrians on 23 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WARREN TODA

People attend a makeshift memorial across the street from where a man in a rented van plowed into pedestrians on Yonge Street in northern Toronto, Canada, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WARREN TODA

Alek Minassian, who admitted to driving down a busy Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 16, declared himself on Tuesday not criminally responsible for his actions.

Minassian, who appeared by videolink from prison before a Toronto court at the start of the trial for the 2018 attack, only told Judge Anne Molloy that he was entering a plea of "not criminally responsible on all counts." EFE-EPA