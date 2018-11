Vehicles in flood water in the Fahaheel Area of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Nov. 10, 2018 after heavy rainfall the previous day. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

A vehicle in flood water in the Fahaheel Area of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Nov. 10, 2018 after heavy rainfall the previous day. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

A vehicle in flood water in the Fahaheel Area of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Nov. 10, 2018 after heavy rainfall the previous day. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

Kuwait on Sunday was reeling from floods which have caused at least one fatality, state media reported.

The death was confirmed by the government of Kuwait as torrential rains lashed the country over recent days, state-owned KUNA agency reported on Saturday.