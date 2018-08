A handout photo made available by Taiwan's Presidential Office shows Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (R, front) inspecting a flooded area in Chiayi County, southern Taiwan, Aug 25, 2018 (issued on 26 August). EPA-EFE/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Four people died and 143 were injured due to torrential rains in Taiwan that also caused agricultural losses worth more than 563.2 million Taiwanese dollars ($18.35 million), the National Fire Agency and the Council of Agriculture said Monday.

Central and southern Taiwan have suffered floods that have paralyzed factories and work on farms in addition to causing power outages and damaging several roads, according to disaster management authorities.