The governor of the Mexican state of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz Coppel (2-L), visits affected areas in the municipality of Los Mochis, after torrential rains resulted in severe flooding, Los Mochis, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz

Several people attempt to find shelter as torrential rains flood the streets of Culiacan, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz

Several people attempt to find shelter as torrential rains flood the streets of Culiacan, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz

A tropical depression has caused the most intense rains in the last 10 years in the western Mexican state of Sinaloa, resulting in flooding and at least one fatality, authorities told EFE.

Gov. Quirino Ordaz Coppel has requested the federal government to declare a disaster zone in the northern and central parts of the state, which allows funds to be used to face the situation.