Toshiba Memory Corp. President and CEO Yasuo Naruke (R) bows at the start of a press conference next to Managing Director Yuji Sugimoto of the Japan branch of Bain Capital Private Equity that completed the acquisition of Toshiba's memory-chip unit for 18 billion US dollar, in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A man looks at a giant SHARP TV screen at the 2017 Taipei Electrical Appliance, Air Conditioner and 3C Show in Taipei, Taiwan, Apr. 09, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

Toshiba on Tuesday announced the sale of 81.1 percent of the outstanding shares of Toshiba Client Solutions Co. to rival Sharp for 4 billion yen ($36 million).

On Tuesday, both companies signed the share purchase agreement that anticipates completion of all necessary procedures, including transfer of the stock, by Oct. 1, the company said in a statement.