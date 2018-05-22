A handout photo made available by The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) shows health workers donning protective clothing in Bikoro, the epicenter of the latest Ebola outbreak, in The Democratic Republic Of The Congo, May 17, 2018 (issued May 21, 2018). EPA/IFRC HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) shows health workers on their way to Bikoro, the epicenter of the latest Ebola outbreak, in The Democratic Republic Of The Congo, May 17, 2018 (issued May 21, 2018). EPA/IFRC HANDOUT

The health ministry of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Tuesday confirmed that another six people had tested positive for the deadly Ebola virus, thus elevating the total number of infections in this latest outbreak to at least 28 confirmed cases, while a further 21 were classified as likely cases and two as suspected cases.

A bulletin by the ministry said the new cases had been detected in the rural Iboko area, located in the African country's west, near the border with the neighboring Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville) on the banks of the mighty river that gives both countries their names.