Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a statement as she arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 17 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCISCO SECO / POOL

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte reacts as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen walks past behind him as he prepares to make a statement as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 17 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCISCO SECO / POOL

European Union leaders on Friday arrived in Brussels for a special two-day summit on the bloc’s budget and the coronavirus recovery fund, which has so far been rejected in its current state by frugal member states like the Netherlands.