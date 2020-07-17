European Union leaders on Friday arrived in Brussels for a special two-day summit on the bloc’s budget and the coronavirus recovery fund, which has so far been rejected in its current state by frugal member states like the Netherlands.
European leaders gather in Brussels for talks on economic recovery fund
Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte smiles as he arrives for a European Union Council in Brussels, Belgium, 17 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN THYS / POOL
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte reacts as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen walks past behind him as he prepares to make a statement as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 17 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCISCO SECO / POOL
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a statement as she arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 17 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCISCO SECO / POOL
European Union leaders on Friday arrived in Brussels for a special two-day summit on the bloc’s budget and the coronavirus recovery fund, which has so far been rejected in its current state by frugal member states like the Netherlands.