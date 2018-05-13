Indian tourists walk on the bank of Dal Lake after a boat ride, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian tourists take selfies with their mobile phones on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian tourist dressed in Kashmiri traditional clothing poses for a photograph during a shikara (boat) ride across the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Tourist hubs in Indian Kashmir, often called heaven on earth for its ethereal beauty, were low on visitors on Sunday, following the death of an Indian man after he was caught in a clash between security forces and protesters last week.

Authorities fear that the incident - in which the 22-year-old tourist from the southern state of Tamil Nadu was killed after he was hit by a stray stone during a street protest against the Indian government and anti-insurgency military operations - will further sink a sector that has already been under strain in recent years owing to a new wave of violence in the restive state.