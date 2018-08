Indonesian local residents stay outside of their collapsed houses after an earthquake struck in North Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Hospital patients are moved to an emergency tent outside of a hospital building after an earthquake was felt in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Foreign tourists wait their turn to check in at Praya International airport in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Foreign tourists wait their turn to check in at Praya International airport in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Stranded tourists were waiting to be evacuated off Lombok island on Monday after a magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck the central Indonesian island, leaving at least 91 dead.

Indonesian authorities have begun to organize by nationality travelers who have been arriving at a Lombok airport from early Monday morning, 39-year-old Spaniard Jose Maria Sanchez told EFE.