Tourists climb Uluru, Australia's iconic sandstone formation, in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Northern Territory, Australia, Oct. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A tourist gets a picture taken in front of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock from the dedicated sunset area near Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in the Northern Territory, Yulara, Australia, Oct. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A man wearing a t-shirt saying 'I chose not to climb' stands next to tourists lining up to climb Uluru, Australia's iconic sandstone formation, in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Northern Territory, Australia, Oct. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Hundreds of tourists on Friday flocked to Uluru, the red monolith sacred to indigenous Australians, in an attempt to reach the top before a ban on climbing takes effect at the weekend.

Images posted on social media showed a long line of vans and queues at the entrance to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park where the monolith stands 348 meters high with a red surface, the hues of which change depending on the light. EFE-EPA