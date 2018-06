Rescuers open holes in houses buried in the area of El Rodeo, where they continue with the work of recovery of remains after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in Guatemala, Jun 15, 2018. EPA/Rodrigo Pardo

Fuego volcano releases a fumarole, after the eruption of June 3 and the constant lahars, in San Miguel Los Lotes, Escuintla, Guatemala, Jun 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Santiago Billy

Tourists from a Japanese cruise ship that docked in Guatemala this week have raised more than $11,000 for those affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in the Central American country, the Japanese embassy said Friday.

The ship, Asuka II, arrived in Puerto Quetzal on the country's Pacific coast on June 11 and, at the initiative of the crew and the passengers, the funds were raised.