Easily crossing between the two Koreas like in the case of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in is possible in a film studio near Seoul thanks to an exact replica of the militarized border, and has drawn huge crowds since the historic summit.
Senior citizens, students, families, couples and tourists - everybody wants a photo near the military demarcation line that the two leaders crossed on Apr. 27 as a prelude to their meeting, leaving behind an image - of Kim becoming the first North Korean leader to cross to the South - for history books.