(FILE) South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) sees off North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as Kim returns to the North from the Peace House on the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

(FILE) South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

(FILE) Tourists line up to take photos at a film set replicating the border truce village of Panmunjom at the Korean Film Council's studios in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Easily crossing between the two Koreas like in the case of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in is possible in a film studio near Seoul thanks to an exact replica of the militarized border, and has drawn huge crowds since the historic summit.

Senior citizens, students, families, couples and tourists - everybody wants a photo near the military demarcation line that the two leaders crossed on Apr. 27 as a prelude to their meeting, leaving behind an image - of Kim becoming the first North Korean leader to cross to the South - for history books.