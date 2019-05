Makoto Kitano (R), Director of Panasonic Corp., and Masayoshi Shirayanagi (R), Operating Officer of Toyota Motor Corp., shake hands during a press conference announcing the establishment their new joint venture in Tokyo, Japan, May, 9 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan’s car maker Toyota Motor and technology giant Panasonic announced on Thursday that they would set up a joint venture to develop smart homes that will showcase a technological fusion of mobility services, lifestyle initiatives and the internet of things.

The new company is expected to be established in January 2020 and will be named Prime Life Technologies Corporation.