Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez (2-L) talks with Wang Xudong (R), the Director of the Palace Museum as he visits the Forbidden City in Beijing, China, 30 July 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Trade and tourism topped the agenda during the third day of Colombian President Iván Duque's official visit to China, which he spent in Beijing's suffocating summer heat.

The Colombian leader kicked off the day in the port city of Shanghai, China's business hub, where he took part in the Colombia-China Economic Forum to address 200 Chinese business leaders in a bid to boost the presence of Colombian products in China's market and encourage foreign investment in the South American nation.