(FILE) US President Donald J. Trump speaks to his supporters during a rally at the Olentabgy Orange High School, in Lewis Center, Ohio, USA, Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK LYONS

The President of the United States said Friday that the trade negotiation with Mexico "is going very well" and described its president as a "true gentleman".

"The agreement with Mexico is going very well, we have to take care of our auto workers and farmers," otherwise "there will be no agreement,