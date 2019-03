Employees of the Algerian Ministry of Vocational Education and Training protest against extending President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's mandate in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Over a dozen Algerian trade unions on Monday rejected calls by the country's newly-appointed prime minister to take part in consultations to form a new government.

Noureddine Bedoui was appointed the new Algerian prime minister when Ahmed Ouyahia, his predecessor, resigned after ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika renounced his bid for a fifth term in office and postponed the presidential elections that were initially scheduled for Apr. 18.