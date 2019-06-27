Japanese police officers stop vehicles near the venue of the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

An image made available by the G20 organizing host shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C, right) and his wife Emine (C, left) arriving in Osaka, Japan, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/G20

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C, top) arrives at Kansai International Airport, ahead of the G20 summit, in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, Japan, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Staff walk outside the venue of the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The leaders of G20 countries are set to set to meet on Friday and Saturday in the Japanese city of Osaka to face the challenge of sending a common message on environmental protection and free trade, a task made difficult by the growing rifts and friction between members.

The annual summit arrives at a moment of crisis for multilateralism, marked by the trade war between China and the United states and escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, and is aimed at reaching a consensus, the prime minister of Japan — currently holding the rotating chairmanship of the group — said on Wednesday.