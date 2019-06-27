efe-epaBy Antonio Hermosin Gandul. Osaka, Japan

The leaders of G20 countries are set to set to meet on Friday and Saturday in the Japanese city of Osaka to face the challenge of sending a common message on environmental protection and free trade, a task made difficult by the growing rifts and friction between members.

The annual summit arrives at a moment of crisis for multilateralism, marked by the trade war between China and the United states and escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, and is aimed at reaching a consensus, the prime minister of Japan — currently holding the rotating chairmanship of the group — said on Wednesday.