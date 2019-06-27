The leaders of G20 countries are set to set to meet on Friday and Saturday in the Japanese city of Osaka to face the challenge of sending a common message on environmental protection and free trade, a task made difficult by the growing rifts and friction between members.
The annual summit arrives at a moment of crisis for multilateralism, marked by the trade war between China and the United states and escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, and is aimed at reaching a consensus, the prime minister of Japan — currently holding the rotating chairmanship of the group — said on Wednesday.