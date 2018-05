Liu He, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, speaks during the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

China's official media on Sunday welcomed the agreement reached following negotiations between Beijing and Washington, and concluded that a trade war had been avoided between the world's two largest economies.

"Beijing and Washington on Saturday came out of their tense and difficult consultations with a consensus not to engage in a trade war," said an opinion piece by the state-owned Xinhua news agency.