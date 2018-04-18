Traders from Pakistan's North Waziristan province protested in Islamabad on Wednesday to demand compensation for losses to their businesses during anti-terror operations launched in their region in 2014, which led to months of bombings and displaced thousands of people.

Around 250 traders, mostly of the Pashtun ethnicity, are protesting after an year of unsuccessful talks with the provincial government in North Waziristan, where they have already carried out many protests to demand that the government and army help them in rebuilding businesses destroyed in the campaign.