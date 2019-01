Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) herbal ingredients are placed on a piece of paper ready to be wrapped for a customer at a fifty four year old TCM store in Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Police in the northeastern Chinese city of Tianjin has arrested the founder of Quanjian, a traditional medicine company, official news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

Shu Yuhui was accused of pyramid selling, misleading advertising and illegal medical practices, the report said.