The traditional Posada Without Borders was celebrated simultaneously in Tijuana (Mexico) and San Diego (California) on Saturday for the 25th year, even as the participants from the United States were prevented from coming close to the border fence.
This posada, a Mexican tradition which commemorates the pilgrimage to Bethlehem by Mary and Joseph in search of a room, brings together hundreds of people from both sides of the border who are separated by a fence, located at the Friendship Park on the US side.