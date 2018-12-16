View from the Mexican side towards the attendants of the Posada Sin Fronteras in the United States, after the Border Patrol prevented them from approaching the wall that divides Tijuana and San Diego at the beginning of the Posada Sin Fronteras in San Diego, USA, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexandra Mendoza

Religious leaders join in prayer at the beginning of the Posada Sin Fronteras in San Diego, USA, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexandra Mendoza

One of the decorations for the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Posada Sin Fronteras on the wall that divides Tijuana (Mexico) and San Diego (California) in San Diego, USA, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexandra Mendoza

The traditional Posada Without Borders was celebrated simultaneously in Tijuana (Mexico) and San Diego (California) on Saturday for the 25th year, even as the participants from the United States were prevented from coming close to the border fence.

This posada, a Mexican tradition which commemorates the pilgrimage to Bethlehem by Mary and Joseph in search of a room, brings together hundreds of people from both sides of the border who are separated by a fence, located at the Friendship Park on the US side.