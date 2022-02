A 15 February 2022 photo of a mural in Guayaquil, Ecuador, that pays tribute to people who died of Covid-19 in Ecuador in 2020. EFE/Marcos Pin

A 15 February 2022 of the grave in Guayaquil, Ecuador, of a man who died of Covid-19 shortly after that country's first confirmed coronavirus case. EFE/Marcos Pin

A 15 February 2022 photo of Blanca Reyes visiting the grave in Guayaquil, Ecuador, of her father, Julio Reyes, who died of Covid-19 on 28 March 2020, just two months after the first confirmed coronavirus case in Ecuador. EFE/Marcos Pin

Two years after a large death toll sparked widespread fear in this Pacific port city at the onset of the pandemic, Ecuador is still coming to grips with the horrific ordeal of March and April 2020.

In those two months, the National Institute of Statistics and Census tallied 18,754 excess deaths nationwide, presumably mostly of people who died of Covid-19.