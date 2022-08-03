With Brazil's elections set for Oct. 2, polls show former two-term President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva 15 percentage points ahead of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who seems to be laying the basis for refusing to accept the results by continuing to attack an electronic voting system that has functioned smoothly for nearly three decades.

The official start of the campaign, Aug. 16, is still two weeks away, but Lula has been working assiduously for months to solidify a broad progressive coalition and even to woo conservatives fed up with the rightist president, whose political role model is Donald Trump.