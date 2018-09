Members of the emergency services at the scene of a train crash with a cargo bike on a rail crossing in Oss, The Netherlands, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL

Four children died and another child and a woman were severely injured when a train crashed into a cargo bike on a rail crossing in Oss, a city in the southern Netherlands, officials said Thursday.

The children were reportedly on their way to school when the collision took place.