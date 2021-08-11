Train drivers' 2-day strike paralyzes German rail traffic

Frankfurt (Germany), 11/08/2021.- Commuters face delays and cancellations due to a 48-hour warning strike in railway operations at Frankfurt Central Railway Station, Germany, 11 August 2021. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/Constantin Zinn

Berlin (Germany), 11/08/2021.- Passengers queue up in front of a Deutsche Bahn Travel Center (Reisezentrum) during a warning strike in railway operations in Germany at Berlin Central Railway Station (Hauptbahnhof), in Berlin, Germany, 11 August 2021. According to Deutsche Bahn, only about one in four normally scheduled long-distance trains will run on 11 and 12 August. The Union of German Train Drivers (GDL) has called its members to a warning strike to achieve a 1.4 per cent wage increase, a 'coronavirus bonus' of 600 euros for 2021 and a 1.8 per cent increase for 2022. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN