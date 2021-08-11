A two-day strike called by the German train drivers' union has paralyzed rail traffic throughout the country, where only 25% of long-distance trains are running and regional and commuter lines have also been seriously affected.
Train drivers' 2-day strike paralyzes German rail traffic
Frankfurt (Germany), 11/08/2021.- Commuters face delays and cancellations due to a 48-hour warning strike in railway operations at Frankfurt Central Railway Station, Germany, 11 August 2021. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/Constantin Zinn
Frankfurt (Germany), 11/08/2021.- Commuters face delays and cancellations due to a 48-hour warning strike in railway operations at Frankfurt Central Railway Station, Germany, 11 August 2021. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/Constantin Zinn
Berlin (Germany), 11/08/2021.- Passengers queue up in front of a Deutsche Bahn Travel Center (Reisezentrum) during a warning strike in railway operations in Germany at Berlin Central Railway Station (Hauptbahnhof), in Berlin, Germany, 11 August 2021. According to Deutsche Bahn, only about one in four normally scheduled long-distance trains will run on 11 and 12 August. The Union of German Train Drivers (GDL) has called its members to a warning strike to achieve a 1.4 per cent wage increase, a 'coronavirus bonus' of 600 euros for 2021 and a 1.8 per cent increase for 2022. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Berlin (Germany), 11/08/2021.- A passenger looks at an information panel during a warning strike in railway operations in Germany at Berlin Central Railway Station (Hauptbahnhof), in Berlin, Germany, 11 August 2021. According to Deutsche Bahn, only about one in four normally scheduled long-distance trains will run on 11 and 12 August. The Union of German Train Drivers (GDL) has called its members to a warning strike to achieve a 1.4 per cent wage increase, a 'coronavirus bonus' of 600 euros for 2021 and a 1.8 per cent increase for 2022. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
