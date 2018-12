Emergency services and police vehicles at the scene of crash between a bus and a train at a railway crossing in the village of Donje Medjurovo, some 10km from the city of Nis, Serbia, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DJORDJE SAVIC

A view of the crash scene between a bus and a train at a railway crossing in the village of Donje Medjurovo, some 10km from the city of Nis, Serbia, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DJORDJE SAVIC

People and emergency vehicle near the crash scene between a bus and a train at a railway crossing in the village of Donje Medjurovo, some 10km from the city of Nis, Serbia, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DJORDJE SAVIC

Police officers remove the body of a victim at the scene of crash between a bus and a train at a railway crossing in the village of Donje Medjurovo, some 10km from the city of Nis, Serbia, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DJORDJE SAVIC

At least three people were killed and 22 injured Friday morning when a train slammed into a bus on a railway crossing near the southern city of Nis in Serbia, officials said.

Serbia's interior ministry reported an accident took place at 7.30 when a train taking passengers from the town of Donje Medjurovo to Nis rammed into a bus on a railway crossing that reportedly did not have a level crossing.