Salvadorian trans activist Bianka Rodriguez attends an event where she received the Nansen Award 2019, given by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to those who stand out in their humanitarian work with the forced displaced, at the National Theater, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Sep. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Sura

Various social organizations of the LGTBQ community protest against the 'silence' of the authorities before the torture and murder of a trans woman, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Oct. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Sura

A social nonprofit in El Salvador on Saturday condemned the murder of transgender woman Jade Diaz, a well-known community leader in the east of the country.

Comunicando y Capacitando Trans (Comcavis Trans) said that Diaz had disappeared on the night of Nov. 6 and her body was discovered on Saturday morning. EFE-EPA